NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry, partly cloudy and warm. Clouds will give way to some sunshine by mid-morning, but clouds will increase again throughout the afternoon. Drier air is moving into the Four Corners today, which will keep storms from developing in that area. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in the west and northern mountains, but not as widespread as Monday.

The Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley could see an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours, and the east plains will stay drier as well. The best chance for heavy downpours and scattered storms will be in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains.