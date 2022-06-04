NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! We’re off to a milder start today with the exception of southern Colorado. The bigger story though, is how the humidity is evenly dividing the state. We’re beginning our Saturday quite muggy for the east versus the much drier air west. Our westerly winds will strengthen as we go through our weekend, pushing the moisture east into Texas. This will also set up a downsloping wind that will rapidly warm temperatures east of the mountains. High temperatures today will hit the middle 90s east of the mountains, the ABQ metro area will be near 90°, and Santa Fe will reach the lower 80s. Our warming trend continues into Sunday as we add a couple of degrees. Both weekend days will feature some stronger afternoon gusts 25-30 mph.

As we dive into next week, our hot and dry weather continues as a ridge of high pressure slowly builds. This will allow temps to soar into the middle 90s for the Rio Grande Valley. We’ll have a couple of backdoor fronts in the cards next week that will bring rain chances mainly east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains. The best one looks to be Wednesday and Thursday which will feature another canyon wind. This sets up more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This moisture will help our fire conditions quite a bit.