Drier and hotter midweek weather

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fewer storms are expected into the middle of this week as high temperatures climb. Drier air is moving into New Mexico through the middle of this week, and this will bring a downtick in storm coverage compared to the previous days. The best chances for storms will stay mostly across the high terrain of southwestern New Mexico. Changes are on the way through late this week.

While there is model disagreement for the forecast starting Thursday, moisture from the south and east will move back into New Mexico. This will combine with a weak front that will push across the state bringing better storm chances Thursday into the weekend. Another front in eastern New Mexico Sunday into Monday of next week will bring more moisture and another uptick in storms.

