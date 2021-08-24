Drier and hot today, rain returns later this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is dry and mostly to partly sunny across the state. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be hot, with highs in the 80s to upper 90s, with mostly sunny and mostly dry skies.
The only showers and storms will be in the Gila, Sacramento Mountains, and a couple of showers or storms in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Wednesday will be a similar day, with additional storms in the northeast highlands. On Thursday, an upper-level disturbance will bring more moisture and lift for scattered showers and storms across the state.