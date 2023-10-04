After a very active start to the week, the low pressure system that brought the state widespread rainfall has departed. A few storms are ongoing across far east central New Mexico, but those should continue to push into Texas over the next hour or so. Northern Mountains may see a few isolated showers and more cloud coverage, while the rest of the state remains dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average northeast, a few degrees above average south.

Temperatures will gradually warm through tomorrow as dry west/northwesterly upper level winds take control of the area. Thursday will most likely be one of those days you don’t see a single cloud in the sky, other than may southeast New Mexico. By Friday, a backdoor front will arrive, ushering in a gusty east canyon wind. Starting just before sunset and continuing just before sunrise, gusty winds 35-45 mph will persist for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Socorro. Luckily, winds should die down by sunrise Saturday morning, just in time for Balloon Fiesta.

This weekend is looking lovely for the Albuquerque metro and most of New Mexico, with cooler temperatures Saturday afternoon thanks to the backdoor front. Warmer weather is expected Sunday, but still mostly calm conditions will most likely persist throughout the weekend. An isolated wind gust up to 15 mph cannot be ruled out. More wet, unsettled weather is possible next week. Remain weather aware, especially if you have plans to go to Balloon Fiesta mid to late next week.