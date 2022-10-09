Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing drier conditions at Balloon Fiesta for the last day which is great news. We also have a drainage wind from the north which will drive the box effect. Our only concern is some relatively breezier conditions aloft for the mass ascension.

Skies are mostly clear however across the northern tier of the state with showers still in the south towards Roswell. We’ll develop more scattered afternoon storms with the heaviest rain falling over southern New Mexico. But that drier air will begin changing our pattern over the Four Corners. So high temperatures will warm into the lower 70s near Farmington. For the ABQ metro, we’ll be in the middle 60s again with a few peeks of sunshine later. The northeast will warm a few degrees from Saturday’s temps.

Our cut-off low-pressure storm system, which brought us all the gloomy wet weather, will finally dissipate as drier air arrives. So outside of afternoon storms over the Sacramento Mountains and Gila Monday afternoon, our temperatures return closer to average through mid-next week with highs getting back to the 70s for the Rio Grande Valley under mainly sunny skies. Rain chances significantly drop throughout the rest of the forecast period.