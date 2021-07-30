Drier air wins out Friday as stormy weekend looms

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There were some light showers across western New Mexico early Friday morning. As we approach dawn, our skies have cleared, and we are looking at a flawless start to the weekend with lots of sunshine. Enjoy the drier Friday, maybe by the poolside or out at the ranges, because we’ll see huge changes into the weekend. A cold front marches through the region Saturday afternoon bringing significantly higher moisture into northeast NM. This moisture then moves southwest into Sunday morning. So Sunday will be fairly active across the state with widespread storms and flash flooding.

The cold front won’t do too much to our temperatures, but the rain and moisture associated with it will. We’ll see our temps decrease around 5-7 degrees by Sunday into early next week. But mid to late next week more dry air returns to the state. This will help our temperatures heat back up into the 90s once again.