High pressure will build over the Four Corners beginning Tuesday bringing drier weather into the state. Afternoon storm chances will continue, but will stay more isolated.

It has been another welcomed, wet weekend across New Mexico. Some areas have already exceeded half of their total monsoon rainfall for the year! Showers will continue this evening across central New Mexico, and move into the southern New Mexico overnight.

High pressure will build over the Four Corners Tuesday, bringing in drier air from the north. This will bring a break from the storm chances to many areas, especially the lower elevations. However, isolated afternoon storms will still develop across the mountains. Outflow boundaries in the evening will bring the best chance for storms to the valleys. This pattern will stick around through the middle of the week. Storms will have erratic motions, meaning they could move in all different directions, and they will still be capable of localized heavy rainfall.

The high pressure center that will be over the Four Corners through Wednesday will move eastward Thursday. This will help to draw up a plume of monsoon moisture across the western half of New Mexico again, increasing the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Southerly flow will continue to bring in monsoon moisture across the western two-thirds of the state by the weekend, bringing back better chances for storms to these parts of New Mexico through the weekend and into the Fourth of July.