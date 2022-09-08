High pressure will continue to dominate through today, allowing for another afternoon of mostly dry, hot, and calm conditions across the state. There is the potential for an isolated mountain shower or storm along the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, but most of New Mexico will remain dry on this Thursday.

By tomorrow, the high pressure will begin breaking down due to a digging jet stream and Hurricane Kay making it’s way north along the Pacific Coast. As the system breaks down, it will allow a lot more moisture to surge into the state. This, combined with a backdoor front that will push south into the state, will allow for scattered to numerous showers and storms this weekend.

Saturday there is the potential for more northern storms, especially for northeastern New Mexico. By Sunday, the moisture is expected to spread a bit more south and west, bringing the Albuquerque metro the best rain potential. Lingering moisture into next week will keep isolated precipitation chances, especially over higher elevations.