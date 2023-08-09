NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is partly to mostly cloudy, and mainly dry. A few showers are ending in Socorro and Chaves counties. Skies will clear throughout the morning, leading to mainly sunny skies by 9 AM. Drier air is moving into northern, central and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, which will keep those areas dry during the day.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible in the west and southwest mountains, the lower Rio Grande Valley and the Sacramento Mountains. Storms will bring heavy downpours and strong winds as they move east. The Metro may see sprinkles late in the evening and overnight. Temperatures will be warmer than normal, with the hottest temperatures in southeast NM, where a heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon, due to 100 degree and higher temperatures.