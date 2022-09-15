The rich monsoon moisture that brought numerous storms across the state Tuesday and Wednesday has started to retreat as dry air moves in from the West. The drier air is being ushered into the state by strong westerly winds as the jet stream dips south into the weekend.

Today there is still the very slight potential for an isolated spotty shower or storm across the far eastern and northern corners of the state, but the rest of New Mexico is expected to remain dry. These drier conditions are expected to stick around not just through the rest of the work week, but into the weekend ahead.

The dry air will allow for a lot more sunshine, and the westerly winds will bring downslope warming starting Friday. This will bring temperatures up to 5-10 degrees above normal across the state. Westerly winds may bring the state breezy conditions as well, with gusts up to 30 mph Friday and 35 mph Saturday.