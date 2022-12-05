NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air is moving into New Mexico. Some moisture will stream back into the state this week, bringing chances for rain and snow to some areas.

After this morning’s fog cleared out of the Rio Grande Valley, it turned out to be an unseasonably warm afternoon with high temperatures hitting 60° in Albuquerque. Westerly winds have brought in drier air, so there will be a lot less fog, if any, Tuesday morning.

Southwest upper-level winds will keep bring snow to the San Juan Mountains starting Tuesday. Snow will continue through Thursday afternoon, with over 12″ possible by the time drier air returns to this area. Meanwhile across the rest of New Mexico, many areas will stay dry until a storm system scrapes north of the state Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring a mix of rain and snow to western and northern parts of New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler to wrap up the week.