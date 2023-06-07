Drier air will bring an end to our rain chances across most of New Mexico. Warmer temperatures will also be returning.

Storms brought heavy rain and hail to parts of eastern New Mexico Wednesday. Those storms have all moved out of New Mexico tonight as drier air continues to move in from the southwest.

Drier air will continue to push into the state Thursday, limiting the chance for rain to the peaks of the northern mountains and far northeastern New Mexico.

Drier weather will continue across nearly all of New Mexico for the next several days. The only exception will be across the northern mountains and northeastern New Mexico where slightly better moisture will bring a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These will be very hit or miss though.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be warmer. Especially in southern New Mexico, where highs will climb to nearly 100° by the middle of next week.