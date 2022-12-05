NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning kicked off with dense fog across much of the state and Rio Grande Valley, including the Albuquerque metro. This afternoon conditions will continue to clear as dry air moves in overhead along with a westerly wind. This will also create downslope warming, with temperatures across the east about 5-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Tuesday morning may see another foggy start before much more widespread dry air overtakes the state. A southwesterly breeze will pick up in the higher levels of the atmosphere, continuing warmer than average temperatures through Wednesday.

By the mid-week, a low pressure system from the Pacific Coast will push into the Desert Southwest. This will strengthen the jet stream and bring in moisture from two separate plumes; one from the Pacific low, and one streaming in from the Pacific over Mexico. This will allow rain showers to fall southeast, and a mix of rain and snow to the north. The San Juan Mountains will pick up the most snow, with a bit less expected over the northern mountains. Temperatures will drop back to seasonable, if not below average, by the late week.