Drier air arrives west, isolated PM storms east Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing much drier air move in across the western half of New Mexico this Sunday. With that said, our temps have cooled considerably near Gallup and Grants. This dry air will continues moving east throughout the day thanks to more strong wind gusts again. Look for strong to severe isolated storms far east toward Tucumcari this afternoon. By Monday, the remaining showers shift to southeastern New Mexico.

The state continues its drying and warming trend as we move towards the middle of the week. Albuquerque could make a run at its first 90-degree day of the year by Saturday, while Las Cruces could see close to a 100! Looks like summer is about to arrive. For the final weekend of May, we could see a couple of showers build back across eastern New Mexico.