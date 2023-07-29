High pressure is slowly making its way east across the northern half of New Mexico. Since it was sitting over the Four Corners this afternoon, there was more record-breaking heat for many places across northwest New Mexico and southeast Colorado. Shower and thunderstorm activity continues across northern and western parts of the state this evening.

High pressure pushing east will allow drier air to wrap around it into southern and eastern New Mexico starting Sunday. This will only allow very isolated mountain storms to pop up in the afternoon with little accumulating rainfall. The biggest impact of tomorrow’s storms will be gusty winds from outflow boundaries. Monday will be a rinse and repeat of Sunday, with again only isolated mountain storms across far west/northern New Mexico.

Even with drier air, cloud coverage should keep temperatures below the triple digits for most of the state through Monday. The exception will be far east/southeastern New Mexico, with Roswell and Tucumcari expected to get above 100°. Above-average temperatures will persist all next week, but not nearly as extreme as the record-breaking heat from the last couple of weeks.

High pressure will continue to push east early to mid-next week. This will finally bring the biggest surge of monsoon moisture that the state has seen so far this year. Widespread afternoon showers and storms will persist for most of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. This will keep temperatures stable through midweek. Unfortunately, monsoon activity will be short-lived, with more dry air and record-breaking heat returning by next weekend. Enjoy the rain while it lasts!