NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mild, humid and partly cloudy across the state. A few showers are ending in central New Mexico, and all areas should be drier by mid-morning until the early afternoon. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains today, with the heaviest storms expected in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, Sacramento Mountains and nearby southeast plains. We will see less rain than yesterday in western New Mexico, with just isolated storms possible. All storms will move northeast off of the high terrain.

Drier air will arrive in western and central New Mexico today, which is what limits the rain there. As we go into the second half of the week, high pressure will build over the west and Four Corners, creating drier conditions, and heating temperatures up through the weekend. We will see the hottest temperatures since early-mid June.