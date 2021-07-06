Downward trend in storms after Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances begin a downward trend after Tuesday as drier air moves in from the north.

Another active afternoon of storms across New Mexico will continue into the evening. Once again, we will be watching colliding outflow boundaries in Albuquerque for a chance for storms later this evening too. A few lingering rain showers will be possible in eastern New Mexico overnight, but the rest of the state will see quieter conditions after sunset.

Drier air begins to move in Wednesday, beginning a downward trend in rain chances into the end of the week. Thursday will be the direst, with only a couple isolated storm chances over the northern mountains and the Gila. At the same time, record heat will be possible across northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado.

Another surge of monsoon moisture will return this weekend, especially when a backdoor cold front moves into the state Saturday night. This will set up for increasing rain chances through the weekend and into next week.