NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A good amount of moisture is still situated across the northwestern third of the state. This will still allow for afternoon showers and storms to pop up, especially over higher elevations. However, the coverage of rain is expected to be a bit less compared to the past couple of days.

By later tonight, a weak upper level disturbance will push southeast over the NM/CO border. This will allow for overnight showers and storms to continue for the northwestern portion of NM, possibly lingering into early tomorrow morning.

Friday is expected to be the rainiest day of the work week. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected to continue on and off throughout the day and into the evening. A drying trend is expected by Saturday through Monday, before more monsoon moisture by mid next week.