High pressure will bring a drier start to the week for many, especially on Tuesday. A frontal boundary will bring back widespread storm chances again by Thursday.

With plenty of monsoon moisture still in place, scattered storms have once again developed today. Storms even brought heavy rainfall to parts of the Albuquerque metro this afternoon. Conditions trend drier though on Tuesday as high pressure builds over the New Mexico/Arizona state line. This will work to keep many areas drier. Rain is still likely over the mountains, but valleys and lower elevations will be drier. Temperatures will also be warmer tomorrow.

Storm chances start going up again Wednesday as a boundary enters eastern New Mexico providing lift for more storms across this part of the state. That boundary will push farther west into Thursday, bringing widespread rain and thunderstorm chances across the state once again. Thursday will easily be the most active storm day this week across the state thanks to the boundary that will stall over New Mexico.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue again Friday afternoon, but it won’t quite be the coverage we will see on Thursday. A more traditional monsoon pattern returns this weekend as high pressure moves off to the east, keeping these daily chances for rain and thunderstorms going.