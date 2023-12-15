After some awesome precipitation totals the past 48 hours, much drier and calmer weather has arrived. Because of all that moisture, there was some dense fog this morning that has mostly lifted. Temperatures will be seasonable today with mostly sunny skies. Fog/freezing fog is possible across southeast New Mexico and the Moreno Valley once again overnight tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will continue to warm this weekend as high pressure build to the south. Even though a few more upper level clouds will arrive Saturday, temperatures will still be a degree or two warmer than today. Sunday will be the warmest day of the next 7 as high pressure is directly to the south. Still, warmer than average temperatures along with calm and dry conditions will stick around through mid next week as westerly upper level winds persist.

By mid to late next week, an approaching storm system will usher in ample upper level moisture across the state. This will bring more widespread precipitation mid to late next week. This will be more of a warm storm system, so mostly rain is expected. There will be a break in the precipitation before the bulk of the system arrives next weekend. Since it is still so far out there is a lot of uncertainty, but this active weather pattern with weekly storm chances seems like it will stick around through early next year. Hopefully it will help ease the extreme to exceptional drought conditions across the state.