NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.

The fog will stay dense through around 9 AM, and start to lift by midday. Clouds will part throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will stay chilly across the east, but they warm up nicely again for the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico. Monday will be mostly sunny in these areas, with mild temperatures back in the 40s and 50s.