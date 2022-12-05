NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense fog has settled into the entire Rio Grande Valley, northwest and southwest New Mexico this morning. Visibility is less than a mile, making it difficult to see. Be sure to take it slow and use low beams, not high beams. Fog will stick around through midday, and a dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Skies will clear this afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions returning after a wet weekend. Temperatures will be mild, even warm across the east. Winds will be breezy around the mountains and east plains, gusting at 25-40 mph.

The next storm will cross the Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and snow to the state. The Four Corners will start to see rain showers, with snow in the San Juan Mountains on Tuesday. The rain showers will spread into more of New Mexico on Wednesday, and snow will accumulate in the northern mountains of New Mexico. The San Juan’s could see up to a foot of snow from Tuesday to Wednesday. Snowfall totals will be lower in New Mexico with a few inches in the mountain towns, and higher amounts at the ski areas.