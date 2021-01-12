Dense fog develops in southeast New Mexico Tuesday morning as warming trend to continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense freezing fog has developed in southeast New Mexico this morning, limiting visibility down to a quarter-mile, and the freezing fog has the potential to settle on roads, sidewalks, and driveways and form black ice. Roswell, Hobbs, and Clovis are all reporting this dense fog. It should dissipate by the mid-morning, and the low stratus will clear by midday. The rest of the state is clear and very cold. Temperatures have plunged into the single digits, teens and low 20s this morning, so be sure to wear the warm, winter layers. A warming trend continues today though, with highs climbing several degrees. The warm-up continues through Thursday, thanks to the high-pressure building over the southwest. Winds will start to pick up in the east mountains this afternoon, up to around 20 mph. Tomorrow will be windier, with gusts near 40 mph, out of the northwest.

