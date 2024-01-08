Blizzard conditions continue through Monday night across parts of northeastern and eastern New Mexico. Bitterly cold wind chills will continue into Tuesday morning.

A powerful winter storm dropped heavy snow across parts of New Mexico and caused dangerous driving conditions in parts of the state. Over 18″ of snow fell in the northern mountains with this storm. Meanwhile, parts of northern and eastern New Mexico experienced blizzard conditions, with wind gusts up to 90 mph today at the Raton Airport. The combination of strong winds and snow caused multiple interstates and highways through this part of the state to shut down. Northerly winds will keep blizzard like conditions ongoing tonight across northeastern and east-central New Mexico, where sections of I-40 may not reopen until Tuesday morning. Skies will be clearing overnight all across the state, but the wind will make the already cold temperatures feel even colder. Wind chills Tuesday morning will drop into the single-digits and below-zero across much of the state, and as low as -20° in the Upper Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains.

Breezy winds will return Tuesday afternoon, again making the already cold high temperatures feel even colder. However, the sun will be back out statewide. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, especially in southeast New Mexico with a downsloping wind. Snow will start moving into southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon with the next winter storm approaching the state.

Another powerful storm will move into New Mexico Thursday. Widespread snowfall once again looks likely, with the heaviest snow falling across western and northern New Mexico. There is once again a chance of snow in the Albuquerque Metro Thursday as well. Winds on Thursday will again be strong, which will cause reduced visibility and bitterly cold wind chills. Travel problems will be possible starting Wednesday night for parts of the state. This storm will move out Thursday night, but leave behind even colder air temperatures and wind chills Friday morning and afternoon.

Quieter weather sticks around into the weekend for areas along and south of I-40, but yet another winter disturbance could bring a few inches of additional snowfall to the northern mountains.