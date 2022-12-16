Dangerously cold air temperatures and wind chills will develop tonight across New Mexico with temperatures dropping below-zero in parts of the. Then, warmer weather will slowly return through next week.

A cold front pushed south across New Mexico this morning, bringing the cold air we experienced this afternoon. A combination of the cold air behind the front, the extremely dry air in place, and clear skies will bring dangerously cold temperatures by Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop below-zero for areas along and north of I-40, with lows in the teens and single-digits along and south of I-40. Wind chill values will be even colder by Saturday, with a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the East Mountains, Estancia Valley, upper Rio Grande Valley, and the San Luis Valley where wind chill values will drop down to 20-24° below-zero.

The good news is that a slow warming trend will begin Saturday afternoon. While temperatures will still be cold Saturday, they will be warmer than what we are seeing today. A weak storm system will move into New Mexico on Sunday bringing an increase in cloud cover and a chance for snow to western and northern parts of the state.

The warming trend will continue next week with high temperatures climbing back to around average for this time of year by the middle of the week.