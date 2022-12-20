Seasonable weather will continue through Wednesday until an arctic cold front will bring bitterly cold air to eastern New Mexico. Wind chills will be as cold as -30° to -15° across the eastern half of the state.

High cloud cover has been streaming into New Mexico Tuesday, leaving high temperatures a few degrees cooler than Monday. Skies will be clearing though from west to east overnight. Areas of fog and freezing fog may develop overnight across southeast New Mexico, before clearing out in the mid-morning hours. More sunshine is in store Wednesday with windier weather, especially across the northern mountains and eastern New Mexico. The wind will bring warmer temperatures though for Wednesday afternoon.

An arctic cold front will begin plowing through eastern New Mexico late Wednesday night and push southward through Thursday afternoon. This will start to bring in dangerously cold air across this half of the state. High temperatures will stay in the single digits Thursday afternoon across northeast New Mexico, with cold air entering the southeast. Thursday night and Friday morning will see the coldest air, especially with wind chills dipping down to as low as -30° to -15°. Wind Chill Watches will go into effect across eastern New Mexico through Friday morning.

The cold air will struggle to make it past the central mountain chain and past the Rio Grande Valley, however, some of that cold air will seep into the Mesilla Valley where Las Cruses could see a big drop in temperatures for Friday. The good news is this cold blast is relatively short lived with warmer weather starting to return this weekend. High temperatures will climb back to around average for late December by Christmas Day, and we will hang onto above-average temperatures into the end of the year.