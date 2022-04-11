NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet, with no weather issues. The next big storm will move into the U.S. Monday, tracking through the northern U.S., but bringing very strong winds to the southwest. Winds will kick back into high gear Monday, staying gusty through the night, and picking up even more speed on Tuesday. Wednesday will stay windy, before finally calming down on Thursday for one brief day. High wind warnings will start in northwest NM this afternoon, with 60-65 mph gusts. Winds will gust up to around 35-40 mph in the Metro. A wind advisory will start Monday afternoon in the northeast highlands, central highlands and southern NM, as well as the Sandia/Manzano Mountains, with 50 mph wind gusts. The whole state will be under Red Flag Warnings for the high fire danger expected from 12 PM – 9 PM.

Tuesday will be even windier, with many areas expecting wind gusts over 60 mph. Power outages, wind damage, and low visibility due to blowing dust will all be expected across the state through Wednesday. A cold front will cool temperatures down Tuesday and Wednesday across the state.

Snow will add up late tonight through Tuesday night in the San Juan Mountains. Winter storm warnings will go into effect at 6 PM tonight. 6-15″ of snow will come down in the high terrain. Lower terrain, including Durango, Pagosa Springs, Cortez and Farmington will have the chance for rain showers, with some wintry mix tonight, and again Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. The northern mountains of New Mexico may see a dusting of snow Tuesday.