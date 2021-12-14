Dangerous winds and mountain snow arrive by Wednesday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty rain and snow showers will be possible throughout the day, but travel impacts will be minimal. Most of the state will be dry, mild, and breezy.

Heavier snow arrives Wednesday morning in the northern mountains, with a few inches possible in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains. The San Juan and Tusas Mountains will see the most snow today through Wednesday afternoon with another 8-18 inches possible, but the wind will cause blowing, drifting snow, low visibility, and blustery conditions Wednesday.

Winds will come in from the southwest at around 20-25 Tuesday afternoon, with higher gusts to around 30 mph in the east plains, and 40 mph gusts in the mountains. The strongest wind arrives tonight and Wednesday morning. Winds will range from 40-50 mph in the low terrain, to 50-70 in the east plains and mountain terrain. Winds will start to die down Wednesday evening, leaving us calmer for the end of the workweek.