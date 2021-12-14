Dangerous winds and mountain snow arrive by Wednesday morning

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spotty rain and snow showers will be possible throughout the day, but travel impacts will be minimal. Most of the state will be dry, mild, and breezy.

Heavier snow arrives Wednesday morning in the northern mountains, with a few inches possible in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains. The San Juan and Tusas Mountains will see the most snow today through Wednesday afternoon with another 8-18 inches possible, but the wind will cause blowing, drifting snow, low visibility, and blustery conditions Wednesday.

Forecast Continues Below

Winds will come in from the southwest at around 20-25 Tuesday afternoon, with higher gusts to around 30 mph in the east plains, and 40 mph gusts in the mountains. The strongest wind arrives tonight and Wednesday morning. Winds will range from 40-50 mph in the low terrain, to 50-70 in the east plains and mountain terrain. Winds will start to die down Wednesday evening, leaving us calmer for the end of the workweek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES