NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is very cold across eastern New Mexico and the middle Rio Grande Valley, as an arctic cold front pushes through the state. Temperatures are in the negatives and single digits and teens for these areas, so be sure to bundle up. Western New Mexico and the lower Rio Grande Valley are seeing more typical temps in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Winds have stayed breezy through the night, making it feel even colder out. Temperatures will stay around twenty degrees cooler today in eastern New Mexico.

All of New Mexico is dry this morning, but snow has continued in the San Juan Mountains. Mountain Pass roads will likely be impassable for two-wheel-drive cars. More snow will be moving into the northern mountains of New Mexico, Four Corners and western New Mexico during the afternoon, and spreading across the areas through tonight. Heavy snow is expected overnight in the mountains, with several inches in the lower terrain. Travel will be slick and difficult in these areas by the Thursday morning commute. The Metro may see some light rain/mix/snow late this evening and overnight, with no significant impacts. Light scattered snow will continue Thursday morning, and snow will linger in the northern mountains through midday.

Wind will be a big story for the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley, and west/southwest New Mexico Wednesday. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect all day, with gusts around 50-60 mph. Eastern NM will see winds around 25-30 mph. Higher gusts will be possible in the northern high terrain, with gusts to around 45 mph.