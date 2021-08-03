Dangerous flash flood threat for northern New Mexico and southern Colorado

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mostly dry, partly sunny and hazy. The morning will stay quiet, and it will be a good time to get outside. Storms will develop this early afternoon in the northern mountains and along the central mountain chain and the Gila.

Only isolated storms are expected for the Gila and Rio Grande Valley. Storms will be numerous along the central mountain chain and northern mountains. There is a high threat for flash flooding in the northern mountains and northeast highlands Monday. Heavy rain is expected with slow-moving storms. As those storms move east into the northeast highlands, the flood threat will remain high. Stay away from burn scars, arroyos, washes and river/stream beds.