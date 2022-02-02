NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major winter storm continues to impact New Mexico overnight. While snow ends in the metro, it will move into southern parts of the state through Thursday morning.

Heavy snow has fallen today across parts of northern New Mexico. However, Santa Fe missed out on a lot of the snow as a result of the wind. A band of heavy snow set up west of Albuquerque this afternoon and pushed east into the metro right during the evening commute. Snow has come to an end in the metro now tonight. Meanwhile, snow will begin to pick up across portions of south-central and southern New Mexico. However, the snow will already end by 7 am Thursday.

Even with the snow has come to an end, roads will continue to be icy and snow-packed through the day Thursday as temperatures will stay below freezing all afternoon long. Continue to stay home through at least Thursday morning in areas that have seen heavy snowfall today.

The other impact with this storm system is the bitter and dangerous cold that it is bringing in with a strong, arctic cold front. Many areas saw high temperatures shortly after midnight this morning as temperatures fell through the day. High temperatures will stay below freezing across all of northern, central, and eastern New Mexico Thursday.

Wind chill temperatures will feel like below-zero to 20° below zero both Thursday and Friday morning. High temperatures will finally climb back above freezing for some Friday afternoon, but northern parts of the state may have to wait until Saturday afternoon.

A very slow warming trend will begin Friday that will continue into next week. High temperatures will finally climb back closer to the average for this time of year by the middle of next week.