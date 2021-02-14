Dangerous cold settles in as a winter storm moves out

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last of the snow from our latest winter storm will taper off overnight, but dangerous and life-threatening cold temperatures will move in through Monday morning. Light snow is still lingering across parts of central and southern New Mexico this evening.

Our latest winter storm is moving out of the state tonight, however dangerous cold is now taking hold of the state through Monday morning. Wind chills will approach -15° to -35° by Monday morning across eastern New Mexico, and even below 0° in the Albuquerque metro tonight.

We will finally see more sunshine and only slightly warmer weather Monday afternoon before another storm system knocks on our doorstep. More snow is on the way for the high terrain of northern, western, and central New Mexico through Wednesday. We may even see some snow and rain chances in the lower elevations. Temperatures will be kept cooler with this storm again.

We finally look drier, quieter, and warmer for the second half of the week, with temperatures back above average again by Saturday.