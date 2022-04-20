Lighter winds are in store Thursday, but damaging wind gusts will be possible Friday afternoon. Strong winds, dry conditions, and very warm temperatures will create a concerning fire danger Friday.

Windy weather, extremely dry conditions, and near record high temperatures all once again contributed to a high fire danger across New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Winds die down overnight, and we will actually be looking at lighter winds Thursday afternoon. It will still be breezy, but will be a little less windy than today.

All eyes are on a major wind maker Friday afternoon across the state. A strong upper level low pressure system will pass to our north and west Friday, directing a very fast moving jet stream over the state. With clear skies and daytime heating, these fast moving upper level winds will make their way down to the ground. 50-60 mph wind gusts will be likely across most of New Mexico Friday afternoon. Isolated gusts up to 75 mph will be possible. This will once again combine with near record high temperatures and extremely dry air to create an exceptionally high and concerning fire danger. While the entire state will see high fire conditions, the most concerning will stretch across northeastern New Mexico where the driest air will reside.

Winds die down Friday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. This cold front will keep us cooler this weekend as temperatures fall down to near and below-average for this time of year. Winds will return again Saturday afternoon, but it won’t be as windy as Friday. Winds die down even more so on Sunday afternoon. Light to even calm winds will be possible early next week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the state. This area of high pressure will bring back much warmer weather again by next Wednesday.