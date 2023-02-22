A powerful winter storm continues to bring strong winds to New Mexico. Winds will die down overnight, but will remain breezy into Thursday.

Damaging winds and heavy snow have moved through New Mexico today. Winds have been clocked in at over 70 mph in many areas, including Albuquerque. The Santa Fe Airport measured a gust up to 85 mph, while Salinas Peak on the White Sands Missile Range recorded a gust of 100 mph!

A lot of the moisture from this winter storm is tapering off as it moves to the east, but the wind continues. Winds will die down overnight, but potentially damaging gusts may continue for areas in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains south to Clines Corners and the Sacramento Mountains. The Sacramento Mountains may clock in gusts as high as 70 mph Thursday afternoon, while elsewhere we could see gusts up to 45 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer than today’s after the cold front swept through.

A warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs back above average statewide by Saturday afternoon. Another storm system will move in from the west beginning Saturday night, bringing back rain and mountain snow chances to the western two-thirds of New Mexico.