NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms and grandmas out there! Unfortunately, this could be one to remember weather-wise with critical fire danger, blowing dust, and potentially damaging wind gusts. A weak disturbance crossed our state last night, but it won’t cool us off too much, other than a couple of degrees. Otherwise, stronger wind gusts spill into New Mexico. This will allow for critical fire danger for the northeast quadrant with powerful wind gusts of 45-60 mph Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts/fire danger will be the highest today before coming down slightly next week. Red Flag warnings and high wind warnings are in effect as temperatures trend 10° above average with extremely low humidity. New growth on the older fires as well as new fires starting are a big concern for us this afternoon.

The larger picture shows a large trough developing on the west coast and a ridge of high-pressure east of us. Because our state will sit in between the two, the strong southwest wind gusts will continue through early to mid-next week. This weather pattern will act as a blocking one, so our weather won’t change too much. The shift of wind direction from the southwest will push the smoke farther northeast and away from Las Vegas and Santa Fe beginning Sunday. A stronger cold front will approach the state later in the week, cooling us down a little more.