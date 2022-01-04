Damaging winds across east on Tuesday and Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds will be in and out of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado today, but the southern half of the state will stay abundantly sunny. A system is crossing the Rockies in the northern U.S., which will bring stronger winds into New Mexico. A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Raton Pass, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas, and the central highlands until 6 p.m. Sustained winds up to 40 mph and wind gusts up to 65 mph out of the west will be possible.

The Sandia and Manzano Mountains, along with the east plains and northeast highlands will be under a wind advisory until 6 p.m., with 50-55 mph wind gusts from the west. There will be a Red Flag Warning in the east plains, due to critical fire conditions coming together this afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up with the help of downslope warming into the valley and east plains. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s, up to ten degrees warmer than normal in the east plains. However, the wind chill will make it feel cooler out. The temperatures stay mild on Wednesday too.