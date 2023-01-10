NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds and snow will move in Wednesday with a storm system scraping across New Mexico. The snow will wrap up Wednesday morning, but the winds will ramp up into Wednesday afternoon.

Windy weather developed Tuesday across parts of New Mexico as a storm system approaches the state. Winds in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast New Mexico gusted to around 50 mph. The winds today did bring well-above-average temperatures this afternoon. Winds will relax overnight for these areas, but a cold front will bring windy weather to the Four Corners early Wednesday morning as it begins to sweep across the state. Light snow will also fall early Wednesday morning across northwest New Mexico with heavier snow in the San Juan Mountains. As the cold front pushes east into Wednesday morning, it will bring a small chance for rain into the Albuquerque metro and chances for snow across the northern mountains.

As the moisture from the storm tapers off by noon on Wednesday, the winds will be picking up. Widespread wind gusts around 40 mph will be likely Wednesday afternoon. The strongest winds will be in eastern New Mexico where gusts up to 65 mph will be possible. These winds could cause areas of blowing dust. Winds do die down as the storm system exits Wednesday evening, and temperatures will be left cooler Wednesday.

Quieter weather returns for the rest of the week. Temperatures will warm through Saturday before yet another storm system moves in. A series of storms will actually sweep across New Mexico beginning Sunday and lasting into the middle of next week. These storms will bring better moisture, hopefully creating more widespread chances for rain and snow.