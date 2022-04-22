NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wind speeds are increasing quickly Friday afternoon. Gusts are already reaching 30-40 mph for much of New Mexico as a powerful late season winter storm swings through the west. We’re too far south for any moisture unfortunately. So the fire danger is extremely high Friday afternoon and evening with low humidity and damaging wind gusts near hurricane force (70-75 mph). This won’t help any current brush or wildfires throughout the state to say the least. Wind gusts are starting out from the south/southwest, but as the storm moves east across the northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, our winds will shift to the west later this evening. This is when we’ll see powerful and damaging gusts with impacts to high profile vehicles and blowing dust. High temperatures ahead of the storm will be warm again with highs peaking 10° above average. The strong cold front swings through later Friday night. Winds speeds slow down overnight into Saturday morning.

Temperatures cool dramatically from west to east Saturday. As the storm moves east, we’ll still stay breezy for Saturday afternoon, especially across eastern NM. Wind gusts will reach 40-50 mph for this region. Finally, we’ll catch a much needed break Sunday and Monday with less windy weather. It’ll be cooler and more seasonal for mid to late April. Highs won’t break the 60s for the ABQ metro area until Tuesday of next week. This puts the state 5-10° below average at this time.