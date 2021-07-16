Daily storms through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and dry across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Friday will be warm with temperatures back in the 80s and 90s. Monsoon storms will pop up in all of the mountains this afternoon. With weak high pressure and a lack of a distinct steering flow, expect some slow-moving, nearly stationary storms, moving in variable directions. Heavy downpours will be possible, and a flash flood watch is in effect for western Socorro County and the Gila Mountains through tonight. The metro will have the chance for an isolated storm, but may very well stay dry through the evening.

The weekend brings daily storm chances, with a higher threat for more widespread storms on Saturday. Be sure to plan outdoor activities around the storms. It’ll be best to get out early in the day Saturday, as storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon, and move into the lower terrain by the late afternoon and evening. On Sunday, the heaviest of storms will be in the mountains and western New Mexico, leaving the east a bit drier than Saturday.