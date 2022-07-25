NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light to moderate, scattered showers are moving north/northeast through northern and western New Mexico this morning. These will taper off by the end of the morning commute. More storms will develop in all of the mountains during the early afternoon, and these will move north throughout the afternoon and evening.

There is a chance for a couple isolated storms in Albuquerque, especially around the Sandia Mountains. Heavy rain will be possible in the mountains, leading to a flood watch. Burn scar flooding will be a high threat all week. Temperatures will stay cooler than last week, and near normal for this time of year.