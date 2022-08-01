NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning a few light showers and thunderstorms are passing through the east plains, along and north of I-40. These will come to an end by the end of the morning commute. Much of the state is partly cloudy, but clouds will clear through the morning. Scattered storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon, moving in a clockwise direction around the state.

A flood watch will be in effect for the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains up north, the west mountains, northern Gila and northern Sacramento Mountains. Burn scar and terrain flooding is likely. Storms will move into the east plains and central highlands through the evening. We could see a few isolated storms in the Metro during the late afternoon and evening.