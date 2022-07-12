Daily afternoon and evening storm chances will continue across parts of New Mexico. With high pressure hovering around the Four Corners, storms will be slow moving and capable of flooding rainfall.

Showers and storms have been dropping heavy rain across parts of New Mexico once again today. Storms will slowly taper off through this evening and into the overnight. This active pattern will continue again on Wednesday with another crop of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms will first develop over the mountainous terrain, then outflow boundaries will be the key to lower elevation storm chances later in the afternoon or evening.

High pressure will be dominating our weather patter for at least the next week. This high pressure will be dancing around the Four Corners, keeping the warm weather in place. It will also keep monsoon moisture trapped underneath it, which is what will keep these storm chances around for parts of the state every afternoon and evening. Due to the high pressure though, storms will be very slow movers. This will increase the chance for heavy rainfall and flooding, especially over burn scar areas.

Albuquerque will continue to see a chance for isolated rain and storms every afternoon and evening as well, but outflow boundaries will be the key to any chances for rain in the metro.