Daily chances for showers and storms will continue for parts of New Mexico for the next several days. However, drier air will limit rain chances through the end of this week for some.

Another busy day of storms across New Mexico Monday as a frontal boundary enters the northern and eastern parts of the state. This boundary will continue to push south and west overnight, keeping a few showers going after sunset tonight. Another round of storms will develop again Tuesday afternoon in the same areas that saw rain today.

However, high pressure is gaining strength over the Four Corners and will be dancing around the Four Corners and southern Colorado into the end of this week. It will work to limit rain chances everyday especially Thursday and Friday as it will drag drier air into the northern half of the state. This will push the chance for rain and storms south of I-40, while giving the northern half of the state a chance to dry out.

This pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week with temperatures climbing back above average again for the middle of August.