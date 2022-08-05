An active monsoon pattern will continue into this weekend. More afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected through Sunday. Daily chances for storms will also continue through next week.

It will be an active weekend again across New Mexico. An area of thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon from southwestern to northeastern New Mexico. These storms will be slow movers and capable of heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Another round of storms is expected Sunday in these same areas, but a frontal boundary will enter the northeastern part of the state Sunday afternoon. This boundary will bring better and heavier rain chances to northeast New Mexico Sunday, especially up into the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

This active pattern will continue through all of next week. High pressure will briefly drift over the state early next week before likely moving back east by the end of the week. Expect more daily chances for hit or miss thunderstorms for the next several days.