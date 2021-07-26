Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances continue this week

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More scattered storm chances return to the western half of New Mexico through this evening. The active monsoon pattern continues this week with daily afternoon storm chances.

Forecast Continues Below

High pressure over the central U.S. will move southward later this week, increasing the monsoon moisture into the state through Thursday. At the same time, an easterly upper-level disturbance will move into the state, increasing rain chances through Thursday too.

Drier air arrives Friday, limiting the chance for rain in the lower elevations, but another plum of monsoon moisture is possible this weekend, increasing afternoon storm chances once again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES