Daily afternoon thunderstorm chances continue this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More scattered storm chances return to the western half of New Mexico through this evening. The active monsoon pattern continues this week with daily afternoon storm chances.
High pressure over the central U.S. will move southward later this week, increasing the monsoon moisture into the state through Thursday. At the same time, an easterly upper-level disturbance will move into the state, increasing rain chances through Thursday too.
Drier air arrives Friday, limiting the chance for rain in the lower elevations, but another plum of monsoon moisture is possible this weekend, increasing afternoon storm chances once again.