NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a lot of rainfall this past Fourth of July weekend, a drying trend is on the way to Western New Mexico. This will push the monsoon moisture east and allow better coverage of thunderstorms there, especially across the southeast plains into this afternoon.

The best location to see stronger storms will be in the upper elevations across the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez, and Sacramento Mountains into Tuesday afternoon and early evening. This rain may linger around a little longer in the southeast where monsoon moisture will remain most prevalent.

Wednesday will most likely be the calmest and quietest day out of the work week ahead, as dry air makes it’s way across the west central and north central parts of the state. This will significantly decrease thunderstorms activity. However, moisture will stick around the southern and western parts of the state, so afternoon showers and storms are still expected in those areas. Burn scar flash flooding remains a concern with any heavier rainfall event.

Temperatures have been below average since the middle of June, but finally expected to warm back up to near or above seasonable. High’s will rise a degree or two every day of the work week ahead, before mid to possibly even upper 90s return by the weekend in the Albuquerque metro. Triple digits are possible across the south and east by early next week.