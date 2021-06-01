Daily afternoon storm chances continue

Daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances continue across New Mexico through the weekend.

This active pattern of weather we have been under continues for the next few days as moisture lingers across the state. Every afternoon, showers and storms will develop across the mountains, triggered by daytime heating, and will move to the east and southeast bringing rain chances to the lower elevations. Conditions do dry out through across northwestern New Mexico for the middle of this week.

Another uptick in rain and storm chances is expected this weekend as temperatures will climb above normal for this time of year west of the central mountain chain and near to slightly below normal in eastern New Mexico.