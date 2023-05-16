A very wet weather pattern for May has set up this week, similar to the monsoon in the fact that it will bring us daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms. Shower and thunderstorm activity is dissipating now that the sun has sun, drying out into the overnight hours. Mild overnight lows are expected with partly cloudy and calm conditions.

Wednesday morning will start calm and mild before another surge of moisture arrives into the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will again first form over the higher elevations before pushing into the nearby valleys. However, rain coverage is expected to be more widespread and heavier compared to the early week. There is the potential for severe storms across northeast New Mexico, mainly concerned about damaging wind gusts and hail. Temperatures will remain warm Wednesday, still slightly above average statewide.

Temperatures will remain seasonable Thursday with a similar weather set up to Wednesday – storms forming over mountains before moving over the surrounding lower elevations. Widespread rain is expected with lower chances to see severe storms. Non-severe thunderstorms are still expected statewide. The heaviest rainfall is expected Friday as even more moisture surges across the state. Some areas may pick up over an inch of rainfall throughout the end of the week. Shower and thunderstorm potential will stick around this weekend as well, but not expected to be nearly as impactful/widespread as Friday.