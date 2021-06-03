Daily afternoon rain chances continue into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms will continue into the weekend.

The active weather continues once again Thursday afternoon. Another round of afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms is in store as storms develop across the mountains and move in a south-southwestward direction.

Afternoon storm chances continue through the weekend across New Mexico, with a strong or severe storm possible, but the threat for severe weather is low. High pressure builds over Arizona this weekend and begins to bring in much warmer weather. It moves over New Mexico early next week and brings the hottest weather so far this year.

